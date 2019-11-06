This chain is pulling 'all-nighters' and giving away free sandwiches

Here’s big news for anyone who enjoys a free breakfast: Einstein Bros. Bagels is planning to give away thousands of its new “all-nighter” egg sandwiches.

The more than 700 store chain is diving deeper into the breakfast sandwich fight with the "all-nighter" which starts breakfast early or late depending on your schedule. The sandwich features two eggs, bacon, two slices of American cheese and jalapeno garlic aioli on a “cheesy hash brown gourmet bagel,” the chain announced, saying it’s “designed to soak up last night’s fun.”

To get a free sandwich, diners will need to claim a coupon on Einstein Bros.’ website during a one-hour period starting at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, regardless of time zone.

"Out all night with your friends? Celebrating the win, or mourning the loss, of your favorite sports team? No matter the reason for your epic night, the all-nighter egg sandwich is the breakfast that will make your morning," said Michelle Martin, Einstein Bros.’ director of national promotions and media, in a press release.

The free sandwich coupon will be good for two weeks.

Einstein Bros. debuted the sandwich at its Las Vegas locations earlier this year where "all-nighters" are a way of life. It will be available at all Einstein Bros. shops starting Thursday.

Einstein Bros. bills itself as the largest bagel retail company in the U.S. It has been working on expanding its offerings. In October it started testing the "Bagel-rito" in several Colorado stores. This bagel-burrito hybrid features two eggs, bacon, turkey sausage, cheese, hash browns, salsa and green chilies folded into a flour tortilla and then wrapped in asiago bagel dough.

