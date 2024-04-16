Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Crime
Published

Boston Marathon bomber fighting to keep $4,000 prison canteen account

Attorneys for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev say he should be able to keep the thousands of dollars he has received while on death row

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 15

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

The man convicted and sentenced to death for carrying out the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 is fighting to keep federal prosecutors from seizing the funds he has accumulated in his prison canteen account.

The Boston Herald reported an attorney for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 30, filed an appeal seeking to stop the feds in Boston from taking the $4,200-plus in Tsarnaev's account, arguing the death row inmate "is neither hoarding funds nor spending profligately."

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev FBI mugshot

Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev  (FBI via Getty Images / Getty Images)

According to the outlet, prosecutors say Tsarnaev has received around $26,000 in donations from various sources, including from strangers, his sisters and his attorneys.

Tsarnaev's lawyer, David Patton, also confirmed in the filing his client received a $1,400 COVID relief payment a few years ago and that "Tsarnaev continues to receive unsolicited deposits from people whom he has never met," but that his client does not have access to those funds.

SAM BANKMAN-FRIED APPEALS CONVICTION AND SENTENCING

Federal officials in Massachusetts have been working for more than two years to get Tsarnaev to hand over the COVID relief money and any other funds in his inmate trust account to be put toward the more than $101 million he owes his victims.

scene after bombs set off at 2013 Boston Marathon

The scene after a bomb blasts at the 117th running of the Boston Marathon April 15, 2013. (Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Following his 2015 trial, Tsarnaev was ordered to pay more than $101 million in criminal restitution and an additional $3,000 fee. His attorney said his client has paid $2,600 so far.

IDAHO ISIS SUSPECT'S ARREST HIGHLIGHTS HOW ‘CRYPTO IS INCREASINGLY POPULAR’ WITH EXTREMIST GROUPS, EXPERT SAYS

Tsarnaev was convicted of 30 charges related to the 2013 bombing at the finish line of the Boston Marathon. The blast killed three people and injured over 260 others. Seventeen of the injured victims lost at least one limb in the attack.

images of Boston Marathon bomb victims

Photos of the deceased are displayed during Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on the first Sunday after the Boston Marathon bombings April 21, 2013, in Boston. (Mario Tama/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Tsarnaev and his brother then led police on a multi-day chase, during which time Massachusetts Institute of Technology Police Officer Sean Collier was shot and killed. Tsarnaev’s brother, Tamerlan, also died. 

SCOTT PETERSON BACK IN COURT TO FIGHT MURDER CONVICTION

Tsarnaev is being held at Colorado’s ADMAX Florence, known as "The Alcatraz of the Rockies," while his attorneys seek to have his death sentence overturned. Retired warden Bob Hood told the Herald taxpayers' bill for Tsarnaev's incarceration has easily topped $1 million already.

Hood called Tsarnaev's access to the thousands in his prison account "offensive."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"He came in indigent, and he should remain an indigent," Hood told the Herald. "It’s sick that he has any kind of following."

FOX News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.