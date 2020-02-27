Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Auto

Parking tickets in Boston could soon be based on violators' income

Other Boston city councilors suggested eliminating online transaction fees and interest instead

By FOXBusiness
close
Money Map Press chief investment strategist Keith Fitz-Gerald says he’s excited about GM’s new self-driving car but says society won’t be ready for it for at least a decade.video

GM pushes self-driving car without steering wheel

Money Map Press chief investment strategist Keith Fitz-Gerald says he’s excited about GM’s new self-driving car but says society won’t be ready for it for at least a decade.

Drivers in Boston could soon pay less for parking tickets.

Continue Reading Below

A new proposal was presented to the Boston City Council this week calling for an income-adjusted parking ticket system that would be reflective of the financial issues residents face.

How much a violator pays would depend on how much they make.

“I am introducing legislation on income-adjusting parking tickets so low-income families don’t have to decide between paying a parking ticket or putting food on their table,” city councilor at-large Julia Mejia wrote on Twitter. In an attached poll where she asked followers if tickets prevent them from paying for other necessities, 84 percent voted “yes.”

City councilors, on the other hand, had mixed reactions: “While I certainly appreciate the intent and the impetus for this hearing order, I’m not sure that it is the right approach,” Councilor Matt O’Malley said at the meeting. “It does seem very, very difficult.”

DRIVERS WITH EXPENSIVE CARS LESS LIKELY TO STOP FOR PEDESTRIANS

Other Boston lawmakers suggested alternatives to the income-adjusted plan, according to Boston.com, such as eliminating online transaction fees and scrapping added interest.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Tickets in the city, according to a report, range from $15 to $120 and can tick up even more due to late fees. In 2019, according to the hearing order, Boston issued more than 1 million parking tickets, which generated $61 million. That same year, changes were made to the ticketing pricing structure which increased the cost of certain violations nearly twofold.

Boston ranked fifth on a list of 25 major U.S. cities that make the most in tickets per capita.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS