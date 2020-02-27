Parking tickets in Boston could soon be based on violators' income

Drivers in Boston could soon pay less for parking tickets.

Continue Reading Below

A new proposal was presented to the Boston City Council this week calling for an income-adjusted parking ticket system that would be reflective of the financial issues residents face.

How much a violator pays would depend on how much they make.

“I am introducing legislation on income-adjusting parking tickets so low-income families don’t have to decide between paying a parking ticket or putting food on their table,” city councilor at-large Julia Mejia wrote on Twitter. In an attached poll where she asked followers if tickets prevent them from paying for other necessities, 84 percent voted “yes.”

City councilors, on the other hand, had mixed reactions: “While I certainly appreciate the intent and the impetus for this hearing order, I’m not sure that it is the right approach,” Councilor Matt O’Malley said at the meeting. “It does seem very, very difficult.”

DRIVERS WITH EXPENSIVE CARS LESS LIKELY TO STOP FOR PEDESTRIANS

Other Boston lawmakers suggested alternatives to the income-adjusted plan, according to Boston.com, such as eliminating online transaction fees and scrapping added interest.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Tickets in the city, according to a report, range from $15 to $120 and can tick up even more due to late fees. In 2019, according to the hearing order, Boston issued more than 1 million parking tickets, which generated $61 million. That same year, changes were made to the ticketing pricing structure which increased the cost of certain violations nearly twofold.

Boston ranked fifth on a list of 25 major U.S. cities that make the most in tickets per capita.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS