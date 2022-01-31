Bomb threat forces evacuation of commercial jet after landing in San Diego

An Alaska Airlines plane-- operated by SkyWest Airlines-- landed in San Diego on Monday and was forced to evacuate due to an unspecified bomb threat, prompting a multi-agency response at the city's main airport.

Alaska flight 3352 originated in San Francisco and landed in San Diego at 5:08 p.m., according to Fox 5 San Diego. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration received the "non-credible, non-specific" bomb threat, Alaska Airlines told Fox Business.

The passengers were deplaned and shuttled to a terminal without incident, the airline told the outlet.

The FBI said in a statement that the plane was isolated and searched by personnel from the agency and Port of San Diego Harbor Police.

The plane was determined to be safe and it was determined that there was no threat. The FBI said its investigation is ongoing.