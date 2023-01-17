Bojangles creates hard sweet tea with Appalachian Mountain Brewery

Bojangles has jumped into the alcoholic beverage game.

The Southern-style restaurant chain recently teamed up with Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) to create its first alcoholic beverage called Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea, the companies announced in a joint release on Tuesday.

BEER CUSTOMERS REMAIN LOYAL DESPITE RISING PRICES, EXPERT SAYS

The drink is slated to hit convenience stores as well as major retailers and grocers in the Carolinas starting in March. The product will be sold at Walmart, Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods, Food Lion, Sheetz, QT and Circle K.

The drink will be sold in 12-pack, 12-ounce cans as well as individual 16-ounce cans, according to the companies.

The drink won't be available at any of Bojangles 800 company-owned and franchised restaurants. However, the company will roll out the product to more retailers and grocers in other states starting in 2024.

BEYOND DRY JANUARY: THE RISE OF NON-ALCOHOLIC DRINKS IN THE ADULT BEVERAGE MARKET

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BUD ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 61.10 +0.19 +0.31%

This is the first time AMB has created a hard tea.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In 2020, AMB partnered with Anheuser-Busch, joining the Anheuser-Busch Brewers Collective of craft beer partners across the country.