Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg faces grilling on Capitol Hill

The deadly crashes and grounding of Boeing's 737 Max airplane will be in focus on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg will testify before a Senate Committee regarding aviation safety.

Boeing's CEO will tell Congress that the aircraft company knows it made mistakes and is throwing everything into fixing the plane.

"We have learned and are still learning from these accidents," Dennis Muilenburg said in comments prepared for delivery Tuesday to a Senate committee. "We know we made mistakes and got some things wrong. We own that, and we are fixing them."

Muilenburg will also express his deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who were lost in the Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 accidents.

"As we observe today the solemn anniversary of the loss of Lion Air Flight 610, we carry the memory of these accidents, and the lives lost, with us every day. They will never be forgotten, and those memories drive us every day to make our airplanes and our industry safer," Muilenburg said.

Boeing has made robust improvements to the 737 MAX flight control software. "We have brought the very best of Boeing to this effort," said Muilenburg. "We've dedicated all resources necessary to ensure that the improvements to the 737 MAX are comprehensive and thoroughly tested. When the 737 MAX returns to service, it will be one of the safest airplanes ever to fly."

The flight control software function has been updated to provide additional layers of protection.

In his testimony, Muilenburg will outline key actions Boeing is taking to improve as a company.

Muilenburg will be joined by Boeing Commercial Airplanes Vice President and Chief Engineer John Hamilton.

The two men will also appear Wednesday before a House Committee.