Boeing 747-400 catches fire, forced to land on flight from Indonesia to Saudi Arabia

A Boeing aircraft in Indonesia caught fire upon take-off, forcing an emergency landing.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at the Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport in the city of Makassar.

Video footage from multiple angles shows the right wing of the Boeing 747-400 briefly igniting into flames as it takes off from the airport runway.

The first video, captured from inside an airport building near the runway, shows the Boeing aircraft accelerate down the runway before flames flash across its wing.

Bystanders watching the take-off react in alarm as it successfully ascends off the ground.

A second angle, captured by a group watching the take-off from outside the airport, shows the same incident from a more distant vantage point.

The pilot immediately abandoned flight plans and returned the plane to the airport for safety investigations.

The aircraft was operated by Garuda Indonesia, the country's flag carrier airline.

"The decision was made by the pilot in command immediately after take-off, considering engine problems that required further examination after sparks of fire were observed in one of the engines," Garuda President Irfan Setiaputra said in a statement to Agence France-Presse.

The aircraft was carrying approximately 468 people and was headed for Saudi Arabia.

No passengers or crew members were reportedly harmed during the incident.