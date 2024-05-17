Expand / Collapse search
Boeing 747-400 catches fire, forced to land on flight from Indonesia to Saudi Arabia

The flight was carrying approximately 468 passengers and was headed for Saudi Arabia

A Boeing aircraft in Indonesia caught fire upon take-off, forcing an emergency landing.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at the Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport in the city of Makassar.

Video footage from multiple angles shows the right wing of the Boeing 747-400 briefly igniting into flames as it takes off from the airport runway. 

A fire briefly engulfed the right wing of a Boeing 747-400 aircraft at Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport in Makassar, Indonesia. The flames flashed and quickly disappeared as the plane was accelerating down the runway to take off. (Viral Press)

The first video, captured from inside an airport building near the runway, shows the Boeing aircraft accelerate down the runway before flames flash across its wing.

Bystanders watching the take-off react in alarm as it successfully ascends off the ground.

A second angle, captured by a group watching the take-off from outside the airport, shows the same incident from a more distant vantage point.

Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport

Travelers walk through Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport in Makassar, Indonesia. (Anadolu Agency/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The pilot immediately abandoned flight plans and returned the plane to the airport for safety investigations.

The aircraft was operated by Garuda Indonesia, the country's flag carrier airline.

"The decision was made by the pilot in command immediately after take-off, considering engine problems that required further examination after sparks of fire were observed in one of the engines," Garuda President Irfan Setiaputra said in a statement to Agence France-Presse.

A separate piece of footage caught the fire from a more distant vantage point. In the video, a group cheers the plane's take off as the fire can once again be seen briefly engulfing the wing. The pilot immediately cancelled the flight route and retur (Viral Press)

The aircraft was carrying approximately 468 people and was headed for Saudi Arabia.

No passengers or crew members were reportedly harmed during the incident.