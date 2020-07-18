Popup boat-in movie theaters coming to US cities

Drive-in movie theaters are experiencing a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic, but one Australian entertainment and event company, Beyond Cinema, is taking socially distanced film viewing a level beyond that.

Continue Reading Below

The company announced its boat-in "Floating Cinema" will return with a "twist" – this time in select U.S. cities throughout September and October. Previously, Beyond Cinema has hosted the unique experience in the waters of Sydney, Australia, at different points in 2018 and 2019.

Given the pandemic, Beyond Cinema is adjusting its screening capacity to 12 to 24 mini boats, which can hold up to eight people per boat.

BOAT SALES BOOMING AFTER CORONAVIRUS SINKS SUMMER PLANS

Customers will be required to purchase an entire mini boat "to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only, and to allow for social distancing on and between boats," Beyond Cinema's pre-registration ticket page says on Zip Tickets – a Santa Monica ticket buying website.

So far, 16 U.S. cities have been listed by Beyond Cinema with corresponding dates in late summer and fall, including Los Angeles, Denver San Diego, San Francisco, St. Louis, Houston, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, New York, Pittsburgh, Austin, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Columbus and Cincinnati. The company also has three Canadian cities listed, including Vancouver, Toronto and Calgary.

HOW MANY DRIVE-IN MOVIE THEATERS ARE IN THE US?

Beyond Cinema’s movie lineup and pricing have not been revealed at this time. However, the company wrote the following on its pre-registration page: "Movies are set to be a mix of golden oldies and new releases but will be announced when tickets go on sale! There will be free popcorn for everyone attending, and other movie snacks and drinks will be available to purchase before you set sail."

FOX Business reached out to Beyond Cinema and its parent company The Wonderland Bar for comment on its planned Floating Cinema in light of the current pandemic. Neither immediately responded to requests.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

More than 3.6 million Americans have been infected with coronavirus, according to data from the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard, which has been tracking the number of confirmed cases, related deaths and recoveries since late January.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Pandemic aside, past events Beyond Cinema has hosted include themed parties such as "The Great Gatsby," "Mad Hatters Tea Party" and "The Titanic."