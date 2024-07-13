Blueberry Eggo waffle cookie is newest Chip City collaboration

Who says cookies can't be for breakfast?

Chip City and Eggo have teamed up to pack a popular breakfast brand into a cookie.

The New York-based cookie company chain and Kellanova – formerly known as the Kellogg Co. – debuted the new blueberry Eggo waffle cookie on Saturday, according to a news release announcing the partnership.

"This special treat features a maple-flavored brown sugar cookie mixed with dried blueberries, topped with maple frosting and Eggo grahams," the news release said.

The cookie will only be available at Chip City locations this weekend and on the last weekend in July. It is replacing the confetti cookie this weekend.

Chip City is always looking for "fun" collaborative opportunities, co-founder Theodore Gailas told FOX Business in a telephone interview.

He said the collaboration with Kellanova was a perfect fit for evoking those feelings of nostalgia.

"Eggo is just one of those brands that everyone has had — everyone remembers having," he said. "It kind of has that iconic logo and, of course, the product itself."

The rollout coincides with the launch of Kellanova's new Eggo Graham Crackers.

Early returns have been positive, Gailas said.

"There's definitely been a lot of interest," he said, boasting of Chip City's loyal brand following.

"Any time that we release something new, people just flock to our stores to get their hands on it."

Like all new flavors at Chip City, the blueberry Eggo waffle cookie is only available for a limited time to gauge sales and customer feedback, Gailas said.

Whether the blueberry Eggo waffle cookie becomes a permanent addition to Chip City's rotation remains to be seen.

"We haven't discussed it yet with Eggo," Gailas said.

Gailas did reveal that Chip City was already working with Kellanova on "something else" that he wasn't yet able to discuss.

"I think we're going to see how it pans out with some of the other brands that are in their portfolio and see how those collabs go," Gailas said.

Gailas co-founded Chip City with Peter Phillips in 2017, opening their first location in the New York City borough of Queens.

Chip City now has 41 stores in eight states, mostly along the East Coast – Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Virginia.

The first Pennsylvania location is opening soon in Philadelphia, according to its website.