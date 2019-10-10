Blue Bell voluntarily recalls batch of Butter Crunch due to possible foreign object

Blue Bell Ice Cream is voluntarily recalling a select lot of half gallon Butter Crunch Ice Cream from store shelves due to the possibility that the products may contain a foreign object.

A consumer discovered a piece of a plastic tool in a half gallon of Butter Crunch Ice Cream and proceeded to notify the company, prompting an investigation, Blue Bell announced Tuesday.

During an investigation into the matter, the company says the tool was "inadvertently incorporated into the production process" at the Sylacauga, Alabama, plant on Aug. 26.

“In an abundance of caution, the company is recalling a full day of production of this flavor from this manufacturing facility,” the company said.

The recalled lot of the Butter Crunch Ice Cream half gallons can be identified by the code 082621222, which is located at the top of the packaging lid.

The company is working alongside the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which also announced the recall Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported to date, according to Blue Bell. The company has instructed all stores impacted to remove the product from its shelves.

The announcement comes a few years after the Texas-based retailer halted sales due to listeria contamination. The company had voluntarily recalled its products in 2015 after they were linked to 10 listeria cases in four states, including three deaths in Kansas.

The company, according to its website, collected approximately 8 million gallons of ice cream and ice cream products from production plants in Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama underwent an extensive cleaning and decontamination, under the regulatory oversight of health officials.

Hundreds of Blue Bell workers were laid off at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.