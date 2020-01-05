Black News Channel delays launch again to ensure 'quality viewing experience'

The Black News Channel has delayed its launch until Black History Month, the network announced last week.

Having been previously slated to launch on Nov. 15 and then Jan. 6, the minority-owned network aimed at an African-American audience will instead hit the airwaves on Feb. 10, after initial audience projections proved to be larger than originally expected, the channel said.

"Black History Month is an appropriate time to launch the Black News Channel," Bob Brillante, co-founder and CEO for BNC shared. "We are committed to make sure that when our viewers tune in they are witness to a quality viewing experience."

According to BNC co-founder J.C. Watts, a former Republican congressman, the network will be available in over 70 million homes and devices at launch. According to a recent USA Today report on the network, the BNC has already secured TV agreement deals with Comcast, Charter and Dish Network.

"Our technicians, crew and launch partners are working overtime to make sure that the additional pieces are in place to provide our African American audience with the programming that tells more of our story in a way that is not provided by current news outlets," Watts said. "We will make history together as we launch February 10, 2020 to more than 70 million homes and devices."

The Tallahassee, Florida-based network revealed their primetime news anchor lineup in November, which will include former CNN host Fred Hickman and Emmy Award-winning journalists Laverne McGee and Anthony Amey, according to USA Today.

BNC announced in October that Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan would be a partner in the venture.

