Black diamond believed to be from outer space could fetch $6.8M at auction: ‘Exceptionally rare’

An extremely rare diamond believed to be from outer space will be going up for auction next month.

Auction house Sotheby’s Dubai will be selling the 555.55-carat black diamond, known as "The Enigma," in London in February.

Nikita Binani, a jewelry specialist for Sotheby’s and the head of sale for "The Enigma," told FOX Business that the diamond is expected to sell for between 3 and 5 million British pounds (between $4 million and $6.8 million USD).

The auction house will also be accepting cryptocurrency as a possible payment for the diamond.

Binani told FOX that black diamonds, also known as carbonado, are believed to be from outer space because of where they’re found – closer to the Earth’s surface than other diamonds – and their chemical makeup, particularly the presence of a mineral called osbornite, which is "uniquely found in meteors," Binani said.

Sophie Stevens, a jewelry specialist at Sotheby’s Dubai told AP that carbonado diamonds are believed to be "formed through extraterrestrial origins, with meteorites colliding with the Earth and either forming chemical vapor disposition or indeed coming from the meteorites themselves."

Binani told FOX that black diamonds are only found in Brazil and Central Africa.

However, "The Enigma" isn’t just rare because of its origin. The diamond’s journey has also been "exceptionally rare," Binani told FOX.

According to Binani, the current owner acquired the diamond while it was still in its rough form, but has had it faceted and cut to 555.55 carats with exactly 55 sides.

Binani said that the owner was inspired by the Middle Eastern palm-shaped symbol called the Hamsa.

"That’s a sign of protection, power and strength," Binani said. "The Hamsa is associated with the number five, so that’s really where the symbolic meaning comes from. And the very fact that it’s cut with the 55 facets, I would say it’s a technical feat for one of the toughest diamonds in existence."

Binani also said that the diamond’s size and cut also makes it "extremely rare and unique," because most black diamonds that are this large are "almost always" in their rough form, she said.

She added that the diamond also has a high luster and brilliance, which is also rare for a black diamond, which she said usually "feel opaque and sort of dull."

"This actually really has that shiny diamond appeal," she said of "The Enigma."

The diamond is currently on tour in Dubai and Los Angeles before it arrives in London in February for the auction. Bidding begins on Feb. 3 and will close on Feb. 9.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

