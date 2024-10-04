Expand / Collapse search
Real Estate
Biltmore Village near famous estate ravaged by Hurricane Helene: Before and after

Biltmore Estate, in Asheville N.C., is the largest privately owned US home

Asheville resident details his 'mission' to assist after Hurricane Helene

Asheville, North Carolina, resident Barrett McGrath on the damage from Hurricane Helene and the recovery response from local communities and governments.

The area near the historic Biltmore Estate, in Asheville, North Carolina, was decimated by Hurricane Helene, closing the famous landmark until at least Oct. 15.

The nearby Bilmore Village experienced significant flooding when the Swannanoa River and other waterways overflowed into the streets and businesses, though the estate itself is not reported to have experienced major damage.

The largest privately owned home in the U.S., built in the Gilded Age by George Vanderbilt, the grandson of shipping and industrialist Cornelius "the Commodore" Vanderbilt, is now a popular tourist attraction and family business. 

Fourth and fifth generations of Vanderbilt descendants run the day-to-day operations, along with more than 2,000 employees. The 8,000-acre estate houses shops, restaurants and lodging, and it also hosts events. 

The Biltmore Estate, the largest privately owned home in America, built by George Vanderbilt between 1889 and 1895, is one of area's major tourist draws as viewed on Oct. 20, 2016, in Asheville, North Carolina.  | Getty Images

Biltmore Village in Asheville, North Carolina

Before and after Hurricane Helene 

Biltmore Village is seen in 2020. | IMAGN

As of Friday, the storm had already claimed 230 lives with many residents still unaccounted for. In a message to the staff, Biltmore said, "We know connectivity is very limited and want you to know your safety and well-being is our top concern. Please continue to check here for closure information until we are able to repair our internal communications channels.

"We appreciate your patience as we navigate this crisis together, and we are committed to providing updates as they are available."

Editor's note: The story has been updated to clarify that the flooding damaged the Biltmore Village rather than the Biltmore Estate.