Biltmore Estate ravaged by Hurricane Helene: before and after

The historic Biltmore Estate, in Asheville, North Carolina, was decimated by Hurricane Helene and is now closed.

The largest privately owned home in the U.S., built in the Gilded Age by George Vanderbilt, the grandson of shipping and industrialist Cornelius "the Commodore" Vanderbilt, is now a popular tourist attraction and family business.

Fourth and fifth generations of Vanderbilt descendants run the day-to-day operations, along with more than 2,000 employees. The 8,000-acre estate houses shops, restaurants and lodging, and it also hosts events.

As of Friday, the storm had already claimed 230 lives with many residents still unaccounted for. In a message to the staff, Biltmore said, "We know connectivity is very limited and want you to know your safety and well-being is our top concern. Please continue to check here for closure information until we are able to repair our internal communications channels.

"We appreciate your patience as we navigate this crisis together, and we are committed to providing updates as they are available."

