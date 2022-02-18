Biloxi, Mississippi, real estate: What you can get for $1.35M

This city is perfect for people who like fishing and casinos.

Located in southern Mississippi, Biloxi sits right on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico and has a subtropical climate.

Biloxi is famous for its casinos. Between these businesses and the beaches, there's always something to do in the area.

The city has a population of about 46,000 and is the fifth-largest city in the state.

Here's what you can get for $1.35 million:

Vancleave - $1,350,000

This five-bedroom, four-bathroom house has more than enough space for the average family. While the interior of the house has plenty of room for entertaining, the exterior is just as luxurious.

The back patio, which overlooks the Pascagoula River, has a full outdoor kitchen setup that includes a fridge, grill, ice maker, TV and more. There's also an 18- by 36-foot pool with a diving board and a powered outbuilding.

Back inside, the main room has high ceilings and a stone wood-burning fireplace. The master bedroom and the office are located on the main floor, with the rest of the bedrooms located downstairs. The house also has an elevator shaft that's wired and ready for an elevator to be installed.

Diberville - $800,000

This secluded property sits near the Tchoutacabouffa River, which flows to the Gulf of Mexico. The secluded property is almost two acres, and the house includes a tower room that provides views of surrounding area.

The house is 4,171 square feet and includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms. This house also includes an outdoor kitchen area along with a fenced-in yard for dogs.

The garage includes an elevator to the main floor. There's also a boathouse that has room for two boats and access to the river.

Vancleave - $425,000

This five-bedroom, four-bathroom house may not have an elevator, but it does come with plenty of space.

The property sits on a 2.5-acre plot and has a fenced-in yard. The property is surrounded by plenty of trees and is fairly secluded.

The master bedroom includes dual closets, a full bathroom and access to a sitting room/nursery.