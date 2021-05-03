Bill and Melinda Gates divorce: $130B fortune in the balance

Bill and Melinda Gates revealed on Monday their intent to divorce, with a hundred billion-dollar fortune on the line.

Bill Gates has consistently been named one of the richest people in the world and has an estimated net worth of $130.5 billion, according to Forbes.

It is not clear whether the Gates’ have a prenuptial agreement to divide their vast assets.

The New York Times referenced that the pair reportedly had a prenup in a 1997 article.

Among their notable assets, the Gates’ have a mansion in Washington that has been estimated to be worth more than $120 million and a private plane.

Bill Gates also remains one of the largest individual Microsoft shareholders, holding more than 100 million shares as of Dec. 2019, as reported by The New York Times.

The pair live in Washington, which is a community property state. That means if a couple is unable to reach an agreement as to how to divide marital assets, a judge will generally divide community property equally between the pair – referring to assets acquired during marriage. Property owned by either party prior to the marriage is typically not contested.

The state has a minimum waiting period of 90 days for a divorce case to be finalized.

As previously reported by FOX Business, Bill and Melinda Gates had been married for 27 years and have three children together.

They have worked on the Bill & Melinda Foundation together for more than 20 years, an initiative focused on improving health outcomes and lifting people out of poverty around the world. It is the world’s largest private charitable foundation started by a philanthropic couple that has donated tens of billions of dollars to charity.

They intend to continue working on the foundation together, but said in a statement that they did see a path toward continued growth together as a couple.