Bill Gates opens up about divorce at 'summer camp for billionaires,' blames himself: report

Bill Gates opened up about his divorce from Melinda Gates during an annual exclusive conference for billionaires and some of the most powerful people in sports, technology and media, where one witness said the Microsoft founder was on the verge of tears.

The revelation happened during Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference – widely known as "summer camp for billionaires" – in Sun Valley, Idaho, the New York Post reported.

During an "off the record" Q&A session after talking about climate change, Gates was asked by CNBC host Becky Quick about his messy divorce from his wife of 27 years.

"He fessed up to messing up," an attendee said

"He basically referred to the fact that [the divorce] was his fault. He did seem a bit emotional about it. He might have been on the verge of tears."

Another attendee described it as "very moving," according to the newspaper. Others weren't impressed. One guest said Gates seem agitated throughout his stay and brushed off others who tried talking to him.

"Bill Gates was pretty much a total [expletive]" the attendee said.

Gates, who is worth $129 billion according to Forbes, resigned as Microsoft CEO in 2014 but has come to the conference in the past. This year's scheduled appearance raised eyebrows because it coincided with several recent embarrassing disclosures.

They included new revelations about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein — Gates has a more extensive relationship with the pedophile than previously reported — and extramarital affairs.

