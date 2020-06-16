Expand / Collapse search
Beyond Meat to sell value pack at Walmart, Target with lowest-ever price point

Plant-based protein maker aims to match meat prices

By FOXBusiness
Meatless protein maker Beyond Meat is looking to capture a bigger slice of the summer grill-out market with a new value pack being sold at Walmart and Target stores across the U.S.

The “cookout classic” box will include 10 faux-meat patties with a suggested retail price of $15.99, or about $1.60 per patty.

BEYOND MEAT, IMPOSSIBLE FOODS FACE PRICE COMPETITION IN PLANT-BASED MARKET

It’s the lowest price point Beyond Meat patties have ever hit, according to Beyond Meat. It’s also a price that’s competitive with some meat burger patties. The company has said it aims to price its products comparably to their meat equivalents by 2024.

“This forward-looking pricing represents an important milestone along our journey to make Beyond Meat more accessible to all consumers,” Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown said in a statement.

Beyond Meat will sell a "cookout classic" value pack at Walmart and Target stores this summer. (Beyond Meat)

BEYOND MEAT DOUBLES R&D SPENDING

Beyond Meat’s burgers are made from plant-based ingredients and contain no soy or gluten.

The value pack will be carried in the frozen meat aisles of Walmart, Target and select other retailers starting June 22. It’s a limited-edition item, but Beyond Meat said shoppers at other grocers like Kroger, Publix, Albertsons, Whole Foods, Shoprite, Giant and Stop & Shop will also find savings on its products through July 4.

The El Segundo, California-based company has benefited from partnerships with popular chains like Dunkin’, KFC, McDonald’s, Subway and Starbucks to get its products to new consumers.

Beyond Meat is looking to make its products even more accessible. While its burgers, sausages and other items are available in an increasing number of retailers, the company is also planning to launch a new direct-to-consumer website later this summer.

