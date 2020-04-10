Beverly Hills orders all people to wear face coverings

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Its not a fashion statement normally accepted in Beverly Hills, but its necessary at this time.

The city of Beverly Hills on Thursday issued an order requiring all people, including essential workers, to wear face coverings whenever they leave their homes, to guard against coronavirus.

The order includes people going for walks through their neighborhood and goes into effect Friday, April 10 at 6 p.m.

The new rule requires Hills' resident to wear cloth coverings such as a scarf or bandana. PPE medical masks are recommended to be worn only by healthcare and emergency workers.

“We believe this action will help to protect and ultimately save lives,” said Mayor Lester Friedman. “While we continue to ask our community members to remain at home, those who do go outside and the people they encounter will be safer.”

Drivers traveling alone or with members of their households do not need to wear face coverings unless they must lower their windows for any purpose such as to interact with first responders, food service workers or others who are not members of their households.