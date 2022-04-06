Betty White’s treasures going to auction months after her death

Some personal items that belonged to the iconic actress, Betty White, are up for auction this coming September.

White died at 99 at the end of last year, just a short time before her 100th birthday.

Some of the star’s most personal items, including a gold watch from her mother and her wedding band from her marriage to Allen Ludden, will be up for grabs.

Other items from her personal life include jewelry, furniture, artwork and clothing. From her professional life, fans will be able to own movie scripts, awards and other memorabilia from the star’s eight-decade long career in show business.

BETTY WHITE, TELEVISION LEGEND, DEAD AT 99

White was the last living star of "Golden Girls" — a 1985-1992 comedy about four women of a certain age.

She had a rich career in films as well, most notably in "The Proposal" and more recently, "Toy Story 4."

The star would have turned 100 on Jan. 17.

The auction will take place from Sept. 23-25. There will also be exhibits in Santiago, Chile and Kildrae, Ireland, this upcoming summer. The final exhibit will be at Julien’s in Beverly Hills just before the items go to auction.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

White was born Jan. 17, 1922, in Oak Park, Illinois, and grew up in Los Angeles. She did some modeling, and by the 1940s was getting work appearing on the radio. That segued into hosting a variety show on television and in 1950 she was nominated for her first Emmy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Her final roles came in 2019 when she lent her voice to "Toy Story 4" and its Disney+ spin-off series "Forkey Asks a Question." She played a character cheekily named Bitey White.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.