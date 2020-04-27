Expand / Collapse search
Cold Stone Creamery, Bethenny Frankel partner on coronavirus relief

Reality TV star's charity teamed up with Cold Stone Creamery to provide crisis relief during COVID-19 pandemic

By FOXBusiness
Bethenny Frankel stepping up coronavirus relief efforts

Entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel on creating coronavirus kits and raising money for kids who won’t be getting free meals at schools.

Bethenny Frankel’s disaster relief initiative bStrong has snagged a sweet supporter for its charitable efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Through a partnership with Cold Stone Creamery, Frankel's organization will receive 10 percent of the amount of every limited edition Give Back eGift card that's purchased on the ice cream company's website.

"The entire Cold Stone Creamery team has been passionate about finding ways we can do our part to support communities that have been affected by COVID-19 as well as other crises," said Sara Schmillen, a vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands, the parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "We are proud to work with Bethenny Frankel's bstrong disaster relief efforts to provide real time assistance to individuals and families in crisis."

Cold Stone Creamery has launched an exclusive Give Back eGift card campaign. Every card purchased online, Cold Stone will donate 10 percent of the amount to Bethenny Frankel’s initiative bstrong. (Cold Stone Creamery)

The maximum donation amount that will be accepted for a single purchase is $100,000, according to Cold Stone.

The campaign is open from April 27 through May 31, while supplies last.

Due to the shortage of medical and sanitization products in the marketplace during the pandemic, Frankel’s bStrong organization is actively working with manufacturers to ensure the necessary personal protective equipment is sent to people and hospitals across the U.S.

So far, bStrong’s coronavirus relief initiative has committed to help up to 250 hospitals nationwide.