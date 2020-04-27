Cold Stone Creamery, Bethenny Frankel partner on coronavirus relief

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Bethenny Frankel’s disaster relief initiative bStrong has snagged a sweet supporter for its charitable efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Through a partnership with Cold Stone Creamery, Frankel's organization will receive 10 percent of the amount of every limited edition Give Back eGift card that's purchased on the ice cream company's website.

BETHENNY FRANKEL CREATES CORONAVIRUS KITS, RAISES MONEY FOR KIDS WITHOUT FREE SCHOOL MEALS

"The entire Cold Stone Creamery team has been passionate about finding ways we can do our part to support communities that have been affected by COVID-19 as well as other crises," said Sara Schmillen, a vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands, the parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "We are proud to work with Bethenny Frankel's bstrong disaster relief efforts to provide real time assistance to individuals and families in crisis."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The maximum donation amount that will be accepted for a single purchase is $100,000, according to Cold Stone.

The campaign is open from April 27 through May 31, while supplies last.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Due to the shortage of medical and sanitization products in the marketplace during the pandemic, Frankel’s bStrong organization is actively working with manufacturers to ensure the necessary personal protective equipment is sent to people and hospitals across the U.S.

So far, bStrong’s coronavirus relief initiative has committed to help up to 250 hospitals nationwide.