Best, worst states for working dads in 2022: Report

If you are a working dad, you might want to consider moving to Massachusetts.

That is according to a new report from WalletHub, which found the best and worst states for working dads this year.

For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., based 23 measurements within the categories of economic and social well-being, work-life balance, child care and health.

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also found how states performed within specific measurements.

For example, Mississippi was found to have the lowest child care costs adjusted for median family income, while Nebraska was found to have the highest child care costs.

Five states – Utah, South Dakota, Nebraska, North Dakota and Virginia – tied for the state with the lowest unemployment rate for dads with young kids, while West Virginia was found to have the highest rate.

WalletHub found that Massachusetts had the lowest male uninsured rate, while Texas had the highest.

Meanwhile, California was found to have the highest male life expectancy, while Mississippi was found to have the lowest male life expectancy.

To see the overall results, here are the best and worst states – including Washington, D.C. – for working dads in 2022, according to WalletHub.

Best states for working dads

1. Massachusetts

2. Minnesota

3. Washington, D.C.

4. Connecticut

5. New Jersey

6. Rhode Island

7. Wisconsin

8. New Hampshire

9. Vermont

10. Illinois

Worst states for working dads

42. Arizona

43. Oklahoma

44. South Carolina

45. Idaho

46. Alabama

47. Nevada

48. West Virginia

49. Mississippi

50. New Mexico

51. Louisiana