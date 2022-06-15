Best, worst states for working dads in 2022: Report
Working dads might want to think about moving to Massachusetts, according to a new report
If you are a working dad, you might want to consider moving to Massachusetts.
That is according to a new report from WalletHub, which found the best and worst states for working dads this year.
For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., based 23 measurements within the categories of economic and social well-being, work-life balance, child care and health.
FOR FATHER’S DAY, 21 COOL AND AMAZING GIFT IDEAS FOR DAD THIS YEAR
Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also found how states performed within specific measurements.
For example, Mississippi was found to have the lowest child care costs adjusted for median family income, while Nebraska was found to have the highest child care costs.
FATHER’S DAY 2022: GREAT GIFTS FOR GRANDFATHERS
Five states – Utah, South Dakota, Nebraska, North Dakota and Virginia – tied for the state with the lowest unemployment rate for dads with young kids, while West Virginia was found to have the highest rate.
WalletHub found that Massachusetts had the lowest male uninsured rate, while Texas had the highest.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
Meanwhile, California was found to have the highest male life expectancy, while Mississippi was found to have the lowest male life expectancy.
To see the overall results, here are the best and worst states – including Washington, D.C. – for working dads in 2022, according to WalletHub.
Best states for working dads
1. Massachusetts
2. Minnesota
3. Washington, D.C.
4. Connecticut
5. New Jersey
6. Rhode Island
7. Wisconsin
8. New Hampshire
9. Vermont
10. Illinois
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
Worst states for working dads
42. Arizona
43. Oklahoma
44. South Carolina
45. Idaho
46. Alabama
47. Nevada
48. West Virginia
49. Mississippi
50. New Mexico
51. Louisiana