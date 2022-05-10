Best, worst states for police officers in 2022: report

Police officers have a difficult job, but depending on where they live in the U.S., they could have it a little better – or worse, according to a new study.

On Monday, WalletHub released a report that found the best and worst states for police officers this year.

For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., based on 30 measurements in the categories of opportunity and competition, law enforcement training requirements, and job hazards and protections.

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also found how states rated within some of those specific measurements.

For example, Washington, D.C., was found to have the most law enforcement officers per capita, while Oregon was found to have the fewest.

WalletHub found that Illinois has the highest median income for law enforcement officers, adjusted for cost of living, while Mississippi has the lowest.

Maine was found to have the lowest violent crime rate, while six locations – Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Tennessee, Alaska and Washington, D.C. – were found to have the highest.

Meanwhile, North Dakota had the highest percentage of homicide cases solved, while Illinois had the lowest.

To see the overall results, here are the best and worst places to be a police officer in 2022, according to WalletHub.

Best states for police in 2022

1. Connecticut

2. California

3. Illinois

4. Washington, D.C.

5. Maryland

6. Massachusetts

7. Minnesota

8. Washington

9. Colorado

10. Ohio

Worst states for police in 2022

42. Kentucky

43. South Carolina

44. Louisiana

45. Montana

46. Nevada

47. Mississippi

48. West Virginia

49. Alaska

50. Hawaii

51. Arkansas