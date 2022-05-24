Expand / Collapse search
The best, worst states for military retirees in 2022: report

WalletHub compared all 50 states based on economic environment, quality of life and health care

If you’re retiring from the military this year, you might want to consider moving to Virginia. 

That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which found the best – and worst – states for military retirees, based on their economic environment, quality of life and health care. Virginia was at the top of the list. 

For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states – including Washington, D.C. – based on 29 metrics. 

WalletHub also found how states ranked based on some specific metrics. 

For example, Alaska was found to have the most veterans per capita, while New York was found to have the fewest veterans per capita, according to the report. 

But New York was also found to have the most VA health facilities per number of veterans, while Rhode Island was found to have the fewest. 

Mississippi was found to have the lowest percentage of homeless veterans out of total veterans while five places – Nevada, Hawaii, Oregon, California and Washington, D.C. – were found to have the highest percentage.

WalletHub also found that Kentucky had the most job opportunities for veterans, while Nevada had the fewest. 

To see the overall results, here are the best and worst states – including Washington, D.C., – for military retirees in 2022, according to WalletHub. 

Best states for military retirees in 2022

1. Virginia

2. Florida

3. Minnesota

4. Maryland

5. New Hampshire

6. Alaska

7. South Carolina

8. Maine

9. South Dakota

10. Connecticut

Worst states for military retirees in 2022

42. Iowa

43. Rhode Island

44. California

45. Mississippi

46. New Mexico

47. Washington

48. Oregon

49. Washington, D.C. 

50. Nevada

51. Vermont

