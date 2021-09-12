The best and worst places to retire in 2021

Retirement may seem like a daunting task for those getting ready to wave goodbye to the workforce, so finding a practical and enjoyable location to settle down is a high-stakes decision.

A new WalletHub survey compared more than 180 U.S. cities in order to determine the best and the worst places to retire for the year 2021 based on affordability, activities, quality of life and health care.

Orlando, Florida, ranked No. 1 as the best retirement city in America followed by Charleston, South Carolina; Scottsdale, Arizona; Tampa, Florida; and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Based on the survey’s findings, the worst city to retire in is San Bernardino, California, with Newark, New Jersey; Bridgeport, Connecticut; Spokane, Washington; and Rancho Cucamonga, California, following closely behind.

Honorable mentions include Texas cities Brownsville, Laredo and Amarillo for having the lowest adjusted cost of living, as New York City, San Francisco and San Jose, California, and Honolulu and Pearl City, Hawaii, share the highest cost.

Cities with the highest percent of the population aged 65 or older include Scottsdale, Pearl City and Cape Coral, Florida. The lowest include Irving, Texas; Fontana, California; and West Valley City, Utah.

California cities Glendale, Riverside and Bakersfield rolled in as no. 1 for the best mild weather. Juneau, Alaska; Buffalo, New York; and Rochester, New York came in at the bottom for the worst weather.

For retirees looking to spend their free time on or near the water, cities with the most fishing facilities per capita include Charleston, San Diego, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Miami and Tampa, Florida, while El Paso and Arlington, Texas, and Fresno, California, have the fewest.

Honolulu, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Chicago tied for the most recreation and senior centers per capita, leaving Madison, Wisconsin, North Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada, in last place.