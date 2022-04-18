Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Jobs

These are the best, worst entry-level jobs in 2022: Report

The occupations were ranked based on immediate opportunity, growth potential and job hazards

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.  video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 18

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. 

With graduation season in full swing, a new study has revealed the best and worst entry-level jobs of 2022. 

Last week, personal finance website WalletHub published its annual report on the best and worst entry-level jobs, based on measurements of immediate opportunity, growth potential and job hazards. 

WalletHub compared 108 entry-level occupations based on 12 measurements including the number of job openings, median annual salary, income growth potential, work experience needed in a related occupation and typicality of working more than 40 hours per week. 

YOUNG WOMEN MAKING MORE MONEY THAN YOUNG MEN IN NEARLY 2 DOZEN US CITIES: STUDY

FOX Business also found the average annual salaries of the top 5 best and worst entry-level jobs using data from job search website Glassdoor. 

To see the results, here are the best and worst entry-level jobs in 2022, according to WalletHub, and how much they make per year, according to Glassdoor. 

BEST, WORST STATES FOR WORKING FROM HOME IN 2022: REPORT

Best entry-level jobs in 2022

software engineer

According to a new report from WalletHub, a software engineer is the best entry-level job in 2022.  (iStock)

1. Software Engineer: $106,752 

2. Electronics Engineer: $111,940  

3. Engineer: $76,775 

4. Systems Engineer: $77,430  

5. Industrial Engineer: $70,093  

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Worst entry-level jobs in 2022

104. Aircraft Painter: $68,186

105. Building Inspector: $69,962  

106. Emergency Dispatcher: $75,883

107. Floor Assembler: $47,740 

108. Boilermaker: $62,988 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS