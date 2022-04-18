These are the best, worst entry-level jobs in 2022: Report

With graduation season in full swing, a new study has revealed the best and worst entry-level jobs of 2022.

Last week, personal finance website WalletHub published its annual report on the best and worst entry-level jobs, based on measurements of immediate opportunity, growth potential and job hazards.

WalletHub compared 108 entry-level occupations based on 12 measurements including the number of job openings, median annual salary, income growth potential, work experience needed in a related occupation and typicality of working more than 40 hours per week.

FOX Business also found the average annual salaries of the top 5 best and worst entry-level jobs using data from job search website Glassdoor.

To see the results, here are the best and worst entry-level jobs in 2022, according to WalletHub, and how much they make per year, according to Glassdoor.

Best entry-level jobs in 2022

1. Software Engineer: $106,752

2. Electronics Engineer: $111,940

3. Engineer: $76,775

4. Systems Engineer: $77,430

5. Industrial Engineer: $70,093

Worst entry-level jobs in 2022

104. Aircraft Painter: $68,186

105. Building Inspector: $69,962

106. Emergency Dispatcher: $75,883

107. Floor Assembler: $47,740

108. Boilermaker: $62,988

