These are the best, worst entry-level jobs in 2022: Report
The occupations were ranked based on immediate opportunity, growth potential and job hazards
With graduation season in full swing, a new study has revealed the best and worst entry-level jobs of 2022.
Last week, personal finance website WalletHub published its annual report on the best and worst entry-level jobs, based on measurements of immediate opportunity, growth potential and job hazards.
WalletHub compared 108 entry-level occupations based on 12 measurements including the number of job openings, median annual salary, income growth potential, work experience needed in a related occupation and typicality of working more than 40 hours per week.
FOX Business also found the average annual salaries of the top 5 best and worst entry-level jobs using data from job search website Glassdoor.
To see the results, here are the best and worst entry-level jobs in 2022, according to WalletHub, and how much they make per year, according to Glassdoor.
Best entry-level jobs in 2022
1. Software Engineer: $106,752
2. Electronics Engineer: $111,940
3. Engineer: $76,775
4. Systems Engineer: $77,430
5. Industrial Engineer: $70,093
Worst entry-level jobs in 2022
104. Aircraft Painter: $68,186
105. Building Inspector: $69,962
106. Emergency Dispatcher: $75,883
107. Floor Assembler: $47,740
108. Boilermaker: $62,988