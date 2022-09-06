Expand / Collapse search
Best US cities for retirement in 2022: New report reveals top picks

WalletHub compared 182 cities to find the best place to retire this year

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 6

Americans who are close to retirement and aren’t sure where they want to settle may want to consider the state of South Carolina. 

WalletHub published a report on Monday about the best cities for retirement in 2022 — and Charleston, South Carolina, was at the top of the list. 

For its report, the personal finance website analyzed 182 cities, which included the 150 most populated U.S. cities and at least two of the most populated cities in each state. 

Those 182 cities were then compared and ranked based on 46 metrics in four categories: affordability, activities, quality of life and health care.

Aside from the overall ranking, WalletHub also identified how different cities ranked within specific metrics. 

For example, WalletHub found that Brownsville, Texas, has the lowest adjusted cost of living, while five cities — San Jose, California; Pearl City, Hawaii; Honolulu, Hawaii; New York, New York; and San Francisco, California — all tied for the city with the highest adjusted cost of living. 

senior couple at a computer

WalletHub recently discovered the cities that are the best for retirement after comparing 182 U.S. cities based on their affordability, activities, quality of life and health care. (iStock / iStock)

Four cities — including Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Chicago, Illinois; Honolulu, Hawaii; and Washington, D.C. — tied for the city with the most recreation and senior centers per capita, while Kansas City, Missouri, had the fewest. 

Meanwhile, Pearl City, Hawaii, was found to have the highest percentage of the population aged 65 years old and older — while Irving, Texas, was found to have the lowest.

Charleston South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina, was found to be the best city for retirement in 2022, according to a new WalletHub report.  (iStock / iStock)

To see the overall results, here are the best cities to retire in this year, according to WalletHub. 

1. Charleston, South Carolina

2. Orlando, Florida

3. Cincinnati, Ohio

4. Miami, Florida

5. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

6. San Francisco, California

7. Scottsdale, Arizona

8. Wilmington, Delaware

9. Tampa, Florida

10. Salt Lake City, Utah