Best US cities to retire in 2025

Millions of Americans reach retirement age each year, and choosing where they want to spend their golden years can be a big decision.

On Monday, U.S. News & World Report declared the seaside city of Naples in southwestern Florida to be 2025’s top city for retirement, beating out 149 other cities that the outlet reviewed.

Key factors like happiness, affordability, health care quality, retiree taxes, desirability and the job market helped the outlet determine the order of its yearly list, U.S. News & World Report said.

The outlet said it gave its happiness category the most weight of the six and began using "city-based" data rather than "Metro Statistical Area" data for the 2025 edition of its retirement ranking.

Eight states had representation among the top 10 cities this year. Of those prime retirement spots, three were in the Sunshine State.

The cities that U.S. News & World Report identified as most retirement-friendly included:

1. Naples, Florida

The Florida city jumped into the No. 1 spot for 2025 thanks to its performance in the happiness, desirability, retiree taxes and job market categories, according to the outlet, after not appearing in 2024’s top 10. It received third-place for desirability, for example.

2. Virginia Beach, Virginia

More than 460,000 people live in Virginia Beach. U.S. News & World Report gave the coastal city a 7.1 score for housing affordability, with the median price of homes being $577,796.

3. New York City, New York

The Big Apple is replete with restaurants, theaters and other offerings that could be a draw for retirees. It also has top-notch health care, scoring a 10, according to the outlet. It gained three places from last year to become the third-best city to retire.

4. Sarasota, Florida

Sarasota sits on the Gulf Coast of Florida south of Tampa. It features a "vibrant arts scene, beach atmosphere and burgeoning food culture," U.S. News & World Report noted.

5. Boise, Idaho

Boise, ranked No. 5, offers several outdoor recreational activities, according to the outlet. It is also the capital of the Gem State.

6. Raleigh, North Carolina

The median price of homes in Raleigh is $382,677, while rent clocks in at $1,433, U.S. News and World Report reported. It has a 4.59% unemployment rate.

7. Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, located in northeastern Florida and home to more than 977,000 people, received the No. 7 spot for 2025. It placed 35th in last year’s rankings.

8. Huntsville, Alabama

The median household income in Huntsville, a city with deep connections to the U.S.’s space exploration efforts, is $83,856, according to U.S. News & World Report. It scored an 8.5 for housing affordability.

9. Charlotte, North Carolina

U.S. News & World Report described the city as providing both an "Old South" and city feel to its residents. More than 826,600 people call Charlotte home, with their median age being 36, it reported.

10. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne went up four positions from its 2024 ranking, taking No. 10 for this year. It hosts multiple festivals each year, including BuskerFest and Three Rivers Festival, according to the outlet.

"The 2025 Best Places to Retire rankings reflect top cities across the country that best meet retiree needs and desires," U.S. News Assistant Managing Editor for Real Estate Dawn Bradbury said in a statement. "What we found this year is retirees seek a destination that will not only stretch their dollar, but is also a place for enjoyment."

Earlier this year, the Federal Reserve reported 27% of American adults identified themselves as retired in 2023.