Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Retire
Published

Best US cities to retire in 2025

Three of the top 10 cities are in Florida

close
Trump donor Norm Champ details how the Biden-Harris regulations have been hurting Americans’ retirement funds on ‘The Bottom Line.’ video

Are Americans' retirement savings being put at risk?

Trump donor Norm Champ details how the Biden-Harris regulations have been hurting Americans’ retirement funds on ‘The Bottom Line.’

Millions of Americans reach retirement age each year, and choosing where they want to spend their golden years can be a big decision.

On Monday, U.S. News & World Report declared the seaside city of Naples in southwestern Florida to be 2025’s top city for retirement, beating out 149 other cities that the outlet reviewed.

Key factors like happiness, affordability, health care quality, retiree taxes, desirability and the job market helped the outlet determine the order of its yearly list, U.S. News & World Report said.

WHERE ARE THE JOBS? RECENT STUDY RANKS TOP CITIES

The outlet said it gave its happiness category the most weight of the six and began using "city-based" data rather than "Metro Statistical Area" data for the 2025 edition of its retirement ranking. 

Eight states had representation among the top 10 cities this year. Of those prime retirement spots, three were in the Sunshine State.

The cities that U.S. News & World Report identified as most retirement-friendly included:

1. Naples, Florida

NAPLES FL - MARCH 21: Naples Municipal beach looking north with luxury hotels and condominiums in the background March 21, 2019 Naples Municipal Beach Naples, Florida (Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images)

Naples Municipal Beach looking north on March 21, 2019, in Naples, Florida. (Paul Harris/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Florida city jumped into the No. 1 spot for 2025 thanks to its performance in the happiness, desirability, retiree taxes and job market categories, according to the outlet, after not appearing in 2024’s top 10. It received third-place for desirability, for example.

2. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, Virginia, was the no. 10 spot on the best places to travel this Thanksgiving holiday.  (iStock / iStock)

More than 460,000 people live in Virginia Beach. U.S. News & World Report gave the coastal city a 7.1 score for housing affordability, with the median price of homes being $577,796.

3. New York City, New York

New York City

New York, New York, ranked no. 1 on the list of the best cities for book lovers.  (iStock / iStock)

The Big Apple is replete with restaurants, theaters and other offerings that could be a draw for retirees. It also has top-notch health care, scoring a 10, according to the outlet. It gained three places from last year to become the third-best city to retire.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

4. Sarasota, Florida

Sarasota, Florida

A view of the Sarasota skyline. (iStock / iStock)

Sarasota sits on the Gulf Coast of Florida south of Tampa. It features a "vibrant arts scene, beach atmosphere and burgeoning food culture," U.S. News & World Report noted.

5. Boise, Idaho

Boise Idaho

View of downtown Boise on an autumn morning as seen from Capitol Blvd. (iStock / iStock)

Boise, ranked No. 5, offers several outdoor recreational activities, according to the outlet. It is also the capital of the Gem State.

6. Raleigh, North Carolina

aerial view of Raleigh, North Carolina

An aerial view of downtown Raleigh, North Carolina. (iStock / iStock)

The median price of homes in Raleigh is $382,677, while rent clocks in at $1,433, U.S. News and World Report reported. It has a 4.59% unemployment rate.

7. Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville Florida skyline

A view of the downtown Jacksonville, Florida, skyline. (iStock / iStock)

Jacksonville, located in northeastern Florida and home to more than 977,000 people, received the No. 7 spot for 2025. It placed 35th in last year’s rankings. 

8. Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville Alabama

Downtown Huntsville, Alabama, at twilight. (iStock / iStock)

The median household income in Huntsville, a city with deep connections to the U.S.’s space exploration efforts, is $83,856, according to U.S. News & World Report. It scored an 8.5 for housing affordability.

9. Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte North Carolina

A view of the Charlotte, North Carolina, skyline. (iStock / iStock)

U.S. News & World Report described the city as providing both an "Old South" and city feel to its residents. More than 826,600 people call Charlotte home, with their median age being 36, it reported.

10. Fort Wayne, Indiana

An aerial view of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

An aerial view of Fort Wayne, Indiana. (iStock / iStock)

Fort Wayne went up four positions from its 2024 ranking, taking No. 10 for this year.  It hosts multiple festivals each year, including BuskerFest and Three Rivers Festival, according to the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"The 2025 Best Places to Retire rankings reflect top cities across the country that best meet retiree needs and desires," U.S. News Assistant Managing Editor for Real Estate Dawn Bradbury said in a statement. "What we found this year is retirees seek a destination that will not only stretch their dollar, but is also a place for enjoyment."

Earlier this year, the Federal Reserve reported 27% of American adults identified themselves as retired in 2023.