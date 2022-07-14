These are the best US cities for renters in 2022: New report

If you’re one of the 44.1 million households that rent in the U.S. and you're considering a move to a new city — you might want to consider heading to Maryland.

That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which found the best U.S. cities for renters in 2022, based on quality of life, rental market and affordability.

Columbia, Maryland, was at the top of this list.

For its report, WalletHub compared 182 cities, which included the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state, based on 22 measurements.

Aside from the overall ranking it gave, WalletHub also found out how states did within specific measurements.

For example, Cheyenne, Wyoming, was found to be the city with the most affordable rentals.

Meanwhile, five cities — Detroit, Michigan; New Haven, Connecticut; Miami, Florida; Newark, New Jersey; and Hialeah, Florida — tied for the city with the least affordable rentals.

Another five cities — San Jose, California; Pearl City, Hawaii; Honolulu, Hawaii; San Francisco, California; and New York, New York — tied for the city with the highest cost of living.

Meanwhile, Brownsville, Texas, was found to have the lowest cost of living.

WalletHub also found that Port St. Lucie, Florida, is the safest city — while Birmingham, Alabama, and Springfield, Missouri, tied for the least safe city.

For overall results, here are the best cities for renters in 2022, according to WalletHub.

1. Columbia, Maryland

2. Overland Park, Kansas

3. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

4. Bismarck, North Dakota

5. Lincoln, Nebraska

6. Chandler, Arizona

7. Scottsdale, Arizona

8. Gilbert, Arizona

9. El Paso, Texas

10. Casper, Wyoming