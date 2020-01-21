Best restaurants in Davos serve up diverse dishes during World Economic Forum

As the host of the 2020 World Economic Forum, the ski haven of Davos, Switzerland is getting a lot of action compared to neighboring towns in the Swiss Alps. The area is sure to get busy with boosted tourism as world leaders taking the stage to discuss global business and the world economy.

With so many people in one place at the same time, local restaurants are going to be essential in keeping hungry mouths fed. And finding a place to eat is easier than ever thanks to the Internet. On TripAdvisor, thousands of diners have rated 135 restaurants, which has helped the review board create its “Top Restaurants in Davos” list.

Here are the restaurants that made the list of TripAdvisor’s top five spots as well as each establishment’s “bubble” rating. If you’re lucky enough, you might just come across a few high-profile faces at mealtime.

5. Cafe Weber Backerei Konditorei Bar

TripAdvisor Rating: 4.5 bubbles

Cafe Weber Backerei Konditorei Bar not only made it as No. 5 on TripAdvisor’s top five restaurants list, but this quaint cafe-restaurant also won the Baker Crown award in 2019. Cafe Weber's specialties include a Swiss nut cake, “Magic Mountain” and pear bread, chocolate almonds and a chocolate orb known as a Parsennsteine. Outside of popular cafe foods, this establishment has a wide breakfast, lunch and dinner menu that is vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free friendly.

4. Alpenhof Davos

TripAdvisor Rating: 4.5 bubbles

Alpenhof Davos, the restaurant located in Hotel Alpenhof Davos, notches fourth place on TripAdvisor’s top five list with its Swiss, Mediterranean and Central European specialization. Its popular house dishes include handmade meat wraps in cream sauce and chanterelles; a buttered potato pancake with bacon, fried egg and cheese as well as a Swiss cheese from Grisons covered in tomatoes, potatoes, cucumbers and pearl onions. Other entrees include venison, veal and breaded pork schnitzel. Additionally, Alpenhof Davos is vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free friendly for anyone with meal restrictions and sensitivities.

3. Yama Restaurant Alte Post

TripAdvisor Rating: 5 bubbles

Yama Restaurant Alte Post is an international Asian fusion restaurant that has taken third place on TripAdvisor’s top five list. During lunchtime, diners can help themselves to various burgers and sushi. Dinnertime opens up more options for vegans and meat-eaters, including Chinese cabbage salad, tofu and sweet potato puree, lobster tail and duck breast in parsnip puree and jasmine rice.

For those who are willing to splurge, the restaurant offers five-course meals.

2. Montana Stube

TripAdvisor Rating: 5 bubbles

Montana Stube may be second on TripAdvisor’s top five restaurants list, but it’s definitely the place to go for authentic Swiss and Central European cuisine. It has starters that include seasoned buffalo milk mozzarella and garlic bread covered in Crudo – raw fish. Entrees can range from veal cutlets, beef, deer or pork slices and gnocchi stuffed with alp cheese, cream and sage. Montana Stube offers a kids menu and is vegetarian-friendly.

1. Glow by Armin Amrein

TripAdvisor Rating: 5 bubbles

Glow by Armin Amrein snagged first place on TripAdvisor’s list of the top five restaurants in Davos. The restaurant serves French and Swiss cuisine and is vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free friendly. Diners can enjoy a classic menu that includes fried duck liver with caramelized apples, ravioli stuffed with a Norwegian lobster known as Langoustine and an accompanying lobster sauce, beef stroganoff noodles and coffee ice cream.