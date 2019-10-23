These are the best-paying cities for young people: Report

For people under the age of 25, it might be time to head to the Midwest, according to a new report.

Continue Reading Below

AutoInsurance.org recently published a report on the best-paying cities for people between the ages of 16 and 24 years old and found that the best metropolitan area was in the Nebraska-Iowa area.

The website used the data on the median earnings for people under the age of 25 from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey Public Use Microdata Sample (ACS PUMS) report.

Those earnings were then adjusted based on the cost of living in each metro area, using information from the Bureau of Economic Analysis’s Regional Price Parity from 2017, according to AutoInsurance.org.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

For its ranking, the website only used large metro areas that have more than 1 million people.

To see the full results, here are the best-paying large cities for young people, according to AutoInsurance.org.

10. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn.

9. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H.

8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.

7. Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio

6. Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass.

5. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis.

4. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

3. Pittsburgh, Pa.

2. Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind.

1. Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa