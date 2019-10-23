These are the best-paying cities for young people: Report

University of Cincinnati student Danny Holstein encourages people to pursue jobs in the construction industry.
For people under the age of 25, it might be time to head to the Midwest, according to a new report.
AutoInsurance.org recently published a report on the best-paying cities for people between the ages of 16 and 24 years old and found that the best metropolitan area was in the Nebraska-Iowa area.
The website used the data on the median earnings for people under the age of 25 from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey Public Use Microdata Sample (ACS PUMS) report.
Those earnings were then adjusted based on the cost of living in each metro area, using information from the Bureau of Economic Analysis’s Regional Price Parity from 2017, according to AutoInsurance.org.
For its ranking, the website only used large metro areas that have more than 1 million people.
To see the full results, here are the best-paying large cities for young people, according to AutoInsurance.org.
10. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn.
In the Hartford, Conn. area, the adjusted median earnings for full-time workers under 25 is $29,470. Hartford is pictured. (iStock)
9. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H.
The adjusted median earnings for full-time workers under 25 is $29,517 in the Boston area. Boston is pictured. (iStock)
8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.
In the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash. area, full-time workers under 25 have adjusted median earnings of $29,517, according to AutoInsurance.org. Seattle is pictured. (iStock)
7. Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio
The median adjusted earnings for full-time workers under the age of 25 in the Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio area are $29,933. Cleveland is pictured. (iStock)
6. Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass.
In the Providence-Warwick, R.I. area, the median adjusted earnings of full-time workers under 25 are $30,090, according to the report. Providence is pictured. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
5. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis.
For full-time workers under the age of 25 in the Milwaukee, Wis. area, the adjusted median earnings are about $30,366, according to AutoInsurance.org. Milwaukee is pictured. (iStock)
4. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind.
The median adjusted income for full-time workers under the age of 25 is about $30,435 in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind. area, according to the report. Indianapolis is pictured. (iStock)
3. Pittsburgh, Pa.
In Pittsburgh, Pa., (pictured) the median adjusted income for full-time workers under 25 is $30,851. (iStock)
2. Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind.
In the Cincinnati area, the median adjusted earnings of full-time workers under the age of 25 are $31,111, according to the report. Cincinnati, Ohio, is pictured. (iStock)
1. Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa
The best-paying metropolitan area for people under the age of 25 is the Omaha, Neb., area, according to AutoInsurance.org. The median adjusted income for full-time employees under 25 is about $32,432, the report said. Omaha is pictured. (iStock)