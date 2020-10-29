The best cities for people who make $60,000 a year: Report

If you make $60,000 a year, you might want to consider moving to the Midwest, according to a new report.

Continue Reading Below

On Thursday, SmartAsset released a report that found the best cities to live on a $60,000 salary, and eight of the top 10 cities were in the Midwest.

The only two cities that weren’t in that region were Billings, Mont., which took second place, and Lexington, Ky., which took 10th place.

PENDING HOME SALES COOL IN SEPTEMBER, DOWN 2.2%

For its report, SmartAsset compiled a list of 97 cities with a population of at least 60,000 people and a median income between $55,000 and $65,000.

The personal finance technology company compared the cities on that list based on nine metrics including median household income, median monthly housing costs, housing costs as a percentage of income, entertainment establishments per 10,000 residents and civic establishments per 10,000 residents.

The company also compared the cities based on the percentages of people without health insurance, average commute times, unemployment rates and poverty rates.

HOW TO KNOW WHEN THE REAL ESTATE MARKET IS ABOUT TO CHANGE

Aside from its overall ranking, SmartAsset found that most of the cities on the top 10 list are smaller. Eight of the cities have populations of less than 300,000 -- excluding the eighth and 10th place cities, Omaha, Nebraska and Lexington.

SmartAsset also found that Omaha is the only city on the list that has a median housing cost of more than $1,000 a month, or $12,000 a year.

MILLIONS OF AMERICANS PLAN TO MOVE TO MORE AFFORDABLE AREAS AMID PANDEMIC

To see the full ranking, here are the 10 best cities to live for people who make $60,000 a year, according to SmartAsset.

1. Sioux Falls, S.D.

2. Billings, Mont.

3. Lincoln, Neb.

4. Eau Claire, Wis.

5. Wyoming, Mich.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

6. Appleton, Wis.

7. Duluth, Minn.

8. Omaha, Neb.

9. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

10. Lexington, Ky.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS