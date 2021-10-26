Best cities for Halloween celebrations this year: report

If you want the best Halloween experience this year, New York City might be your best bet, according to a new report.

On Monday, WalletHub released a report that found the best Halloween destinations for 2021 among the 100 most populated U.S. cities. New York was at the top of the list.

For its report, WalletHub analyzed the cities based on 21 metrics within 3 categories: trick-or-treat friendliness, Halloween fun and Halloween weather.

Aside from the overall ranking, WalletHub also found how each city did within specific metrics.

For example, Laredo, Texas, has the highest percentage of potential trick-or-treaters, while San Francisco has the lowest percentage.

Colorado Springs, Colorado, has the best Halloween weather forecast, while Nashville, Tennessee, has the worst, according to WalletHub.

The report also found that Orlando, Florida, New York City, Las Vegas, Atlanta and New Orleans tied for the most costume stores per capita, while Washington, D.C. was found to have the fewest costume stores per capita.

Meanwhile, Orlando, New York, Las Vegas and Honolulu tied for the most candy and chocolate stores per capita, while Newark, New Jersey, was found to have the fewest candy and chocolate stores per capita, according to the report.

To see the rest of the overall ranking, here are the top 10 best places to celebrate Halloween this year, according to WalletHub.

1. New York City

2. Los Angeles

3. Las Vegas

4. Miami

5. San Francisco

6. Boston

7. San Diego

8. Santa Ana, California

9. San Jose, California

10. Orlando, Florida

