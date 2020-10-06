NY loses more residents than any state during coronavirus pandemic

New York was the state that saw the largest outflow of residents during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released on Tuesday, and New York City, in particular, saw a notable uptick in outbound residents.

While outbound move requests from New York City were down 1% in April – amid a broader nationwide decline –moving interest jumped 55% above average in May, according to new data from United Van Lines, the nation’s largest household goods mover. At the end of August, outbound move requests from the Big Apple were 52% above the national average.

Outbound requests in another expensive city, San Francisco, were 128% above the national at the start of September.

NEW YORK EXODUS ACCELERATES AMID PANDEMIC AS SOME RESIDENTS HEAD SOUTH

Washington, D.C., recorded more outbound moves than New York State. The pair were trailed by Nevada, Oregon, Delaware and California.

On the flip-side, the states that saw the highest amount of in-bound moves included Vermont, North Dakota, Connecticut, Montana and Michigan.

The findings, which were from a post-move customer survey conducted between March and August 2020, showed that concerns about health was the primary reason people moved, followed by a desire to be closer to family and remote work opportunities.

United Van Lines previously told FOX Business that Florida was a top destination for people fleeing the Northeast, with moving interest to Florida from New York City is up 10% year over year as of September.

From New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts, collectively, there is a 4 percentage point uptick in actual moves to Florida compared with last year.

As previously reported by FOX Business, moving companies have described an “insane” uptick in moves out of Manhattan.

Both Roadway Moving and Oz Moving told FOX Business in May that the pandemic had caused business to boom in New York City, describing a panicked flight out of the densely populated metro. That exodus, each said, continued into September.

