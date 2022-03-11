Best cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2022: report

St. Patrick’s Day is coming up, and if you’re looking for the perfect place to celebrate, you might want to consider Philadelphia.

That’s according to a report from WalletHub, which released a list of the best places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in 2022. Philadelphia was at the top of the list.

THE MOST ‘SINFUL’ US STATES IN 2022: REPORT

For its report, WalletHub compared 200 of the most populated U.S. cities based on 18 measurements in four categories: St. Patrick’s Day traditions, costs, safety & accessibility, and St. Patrick’s Day weather.

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also shared how cities did within specific measurements.

For example, WalletHub found that Naperville, Illinois, has the highest percentage of Irish population, while Hialeah, Florida, has the lowest.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Birmingham, Alabama, and Knoxville, Tennessee, tied for the city with the lowest average price for a St. Patrick’s Day party ticket, while six cities – New York CIty, Miami, New Orleans, Boise, Dayton, Ohio, and Akron, Ohio – tied for the highest average price for a St. Patrick’s Day party ticket.

Meanwhile, Columbia, South Carolina, was found to have the best weather forecast for St. Patrick’s Day, while Bellevue, Washington, was found to have the worst weather forecast, WalletHub reported.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Here are the best cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in 2022, according to WalletHub.

1. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2. Boston, Massachusetts

3. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

4. Chicago, Illinois

5. San Francisco, California

6. Reno, Nevada

7. Naperville, Illinois

8. Tampa, Florida

9. Yonkers, New York

10. Buffalo, New York