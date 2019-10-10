Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Rich & Famous

Inside one CEO’s secret to positive employee morale, culture

FOXBusiness
close
Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) discusses how Senate Democrats blocked the GOP disaster relief bill, which looks to give aid to Midwestern regions affected by massive floods.video

GOP disaster relief bill held up by Senate Democrats

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) discusses how Senate Democrats blocked the GOP disaster relief bill, which looks to give aid to Midwestern regions affected by massive floods.

Sheldon Yellen adds a personal touch – thousands of them – to his employees’ experiences at his company.

Continue Reading Below

Belfor, a multinational property restoration company that specializes in disaster recovery, employs more than 9,000 workers. Per the company’s website, Belfor employees often work long, non-traditional hours in order to perform emergency restoration services around the clock.

“These situations happen every single day … and every single day our employees knock it out of the park,” the site reads.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

TIRED OF FUMING IN STOP-AND-GO TRAFFIC? WAZE CARPOOL WANTS TO HELP
ALASKA AIRLINES, AMERICAN AIRLINES SCALE BACK MILEAGE PLAN PARTNERSHIP
THE BEST US CITIES TO LIVE OUT YOUR GOLDEN YEARS

To demonstrate his appreciation from the top down, Yellen drafts a handwritten, personalized birthday card for every single one of his employees.

Yellen grew up the oldest of four boys and dropped out of high school to support his family, landing a sales job at his brother-in-law’s company, Quality Awning and Construction. Yellen became CEO of that firm, which evolved into Belfor, in 2001.

Yellen has expressed in interviews and in an Emmy-nominated episode of “Undercover Boss” that the birthday cards contribute to an "empathetic and understanding culture" – no small feat for a company whose employees see destroyed and damaged homes and livelihoods firsthand as part of their vocation.

“My philosophy is simple,” Yellen told Thrive magazine. “If you take care of your people, your team will, in turn, take care of your customers!”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Employees showed their appreciation by responding in kind to the executive. Yellen received more than 8,000 cards of his own from employees for his 60th birthday last year.

The CEO has said he prefers the personal notes to any monetary or tangible gifts and has expanded his operation to include anniversaries, thank-you notes, and get-well cards.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS