New beard-removing Snapchat filter sparks viral challenge on TikTok

This filter really takes the stress out of shaving.

For men with beards, there’s always the question about what exactly they’d look like without all of that hair. For some, losing their facial hair can be a drastic change that completely changes what they look like.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Now, bearded men have a way to find out what they’d look like beard-less (that doesn’t involve just shaving their face).

TIKTOK TIGHTENS PRIVACY FEATURES FOR YOUNGER USERS

A new filter on Snapchat is able to digitally remove a beard from someone’s face and people are finding it very useful. On the social media platform TikTok, the hashtag “no beard challenge” has over 153 million views as users upload videos revealing their beardless faces to their loved ones.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SNAP SNAP, INC. 62.69 +3.07 +5.15%

Many of the videos follow the same formula: a bearded man holds his hand over his mouth, blocking the filter from activating. They then slowing remove their hand, making it look as if their beard is being wiped away. People usually film these videos in front of their significant other and wait for the reaction.

Users have debated the accuracy of the filter. While some claim that it perfectly nailed their clean-shaven look, others say the result looks nothing like the real thing. The filter does appear to struggle with longer beards and seems to have a tendency to give people a larger double chin when it has to remove long hair.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Based on the reactions that most videos get, it seems that many of the bearded men out there should probably keep their beards. In one video, for example, a father showed his young children what he would look like without a beard. He then asks if he should shave and his daughter simply states “no.”