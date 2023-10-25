Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Colorado

Bear attacks security guard in Aspen hotel kitchen, remains on the loose, Colorado wildlife officials say

Security guard at St. Regis Aspen Resort suffered scratches when bear swiped him, officials say

close
A bear attacked a security guard inside an Aspen, Colorado hotel kitchen on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, officials said. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife) video

Bear attacks security guard in Aspen hotel kitchen, Colorado wildlife officials say

A bear attacked a security guard inside an Aspen, Colorado hotel kitchen on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, officials said. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

A bear is being sought in Aspen, Colorado, after wildlife officials say the animal broke into a hotel kitchen and attacked a security guard on Monday night.

The attack happened around 11 p.m. at the St. Regis Aspen Resort when the security guard went to investigate reports of a bear inside the hotel, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said in a news release on Tuesday.

The guard entered the kitchen and turned a corner, surprising the bear, the agency said. The bear then swiped the guard and knocked him to the ground. 

The man was able to escape the bear and call 911 for help. First responders brought the guard to a hospital, where he was treated for scratches on his back.

FAT BEAR WEEK WINNER CROWNED IN LANDSLIDE VICTORY: AN ‘ANNUAL CELEBRATION’ OF SUCCESS

Bear attacks Colorado security guard

A bear attacked a security guard inside an Aspen, Colorado hotel kitchen on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, officials said. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife / Fox News)

Wildlife officers arrived at the scene just after midnight and began to search for the bear, CPW said.

An investigation determined that the bear had entered the hotel through a series of doors near the courtyard, according to the agency. Officers were given a description of the bear, including specific identification markers, and continued to search the area.

St Regis Hotel

The bear had entered the hotel through a series of doors near the courtyard, wildlife officials said. (Dan Callister/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Early Tuesday morning, wildlife officers found the bear near the hotel, though they were unable to safely tranquilize and capture it due to public safety concerns, the agency said.

Wildlife officers were expected to return to the area later to continue the search.

BANFF GRIZZLY BEAR ATTACK: UNCLE REVEALS CHILLING FINAL MESSAGE HE RECEIVED FROM CANADIAN COUPLE BEFORE DEATHS

Bears are still active in the area as they prepare for their winter hibernation, the CPW warned.

black bears

Wildlife officials warned the public to be "bear aware" as the animals continue to prepare for their winter hibernation. (Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"While it is common for people to see bears and other wildlife inside Aspen town limits, it is everyone's responsibility to give wildlife space and remember the importance of being ‘bear aware’ at all times," the agency said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fox News Digital reached out St. Regis Aspen Resort for comment but did not immediately hear back.