Food and Drinks

‘Bar Rescue’ host Jon Taffer pitches tailored eatery reopening packages: ‘Restaurant relief is worthwhile’

Half of all restaurants are at risk of going out of business, Taffer tells 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast'

‘Bar Rescue’ host Jon Taffer argues restaurant relief is worthwhile because the industry could come back strong after the coronavirus pandemic. video

‘Bar Rescue’ host Jon Taffer floats restaurant ‘reopening packages’

‘Bar Rescue’ host Jon Taffer argues restaurant relief is worthwhile because the industry could come back strong after the coronavirus pandemic.

The food industry has taken a major hit during the coronavirus pandemic, with 50% of U.S. restaurants at risk of going completely out of business, “Bar Rescue” host Jon Taffer told Fox Business Network's “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.

To support those who are struggling, Taffer proposed the implementation of reopening packages tailored specifically to bars and restaurants rather than general economic stimulus, vowing the extra help would be worth it.

“I really think that when we take a look at the economic packages that are being put together now, certainly restaurant relief is worthwhile,” he said. “Because the industry, I believe, will come back strongly after this.”

NYC RESTAURANT SCENE GROWS BLEAKER WITH 83% UNABLE TO PAY JULY RENT

A restaurant employee wearing a mask pours an alcoholic drink into a plastic cup on May 31, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Making sure businesses have resources available to restart is “critical,” Taffer said, since the industry – the largest employer in America – is not included in the pending stimulus package.

“Can we think of an industry less important to invest in, less important to protect?” he asked. “It makes no sense.”

Taffer said restaurants have been investing in meeting constantly changing coronavirus guidelines, putting many at permanent risk. But Taffer said he believes pent-up demand will cause a surge in the industry once a coronavirus vaccine becomes available.

“That pent up demand creates a surge in the marketplace months from now,” he said. “But seating capacity is down 50%. Think of how the industry comes out of this with greater potential demand and a capacity of 50%. Isn't that sort of boomtown? So isn't there reason to believe in the restaurant industry and invest in it and support it to get us to that point?”

