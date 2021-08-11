Expand / Collapse search
Bank of America

Bank of America executive’s ex-boyfriend beat her to death, prosecutors say

Turner is facing one felony count of murder and one count of first-degree residential burglary

Los Angeles prosecutors say the son of a Bank of America executive discovered his mom’s body inside her home after she had been beaten to death by her ex-boyfriend. 

Michelle Annette Avan, 48, was the senior vice president at Bank of America. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Monday that her ex-boyfriend, 52-year-old Anthony Duwayne Turner, entered her home on August 3 and killed her before leaving. 

Michelle Avan attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

Avan’s son found Avan’s body inside the house the next day. 

"Ms. Avan was a leader in our community and this senseless act of violence has resulted in a significant loss to us all," Gascón said in a statement

"We are devastated by the news. Michelle was a valued member of our company for more than 20 years and will be greatly missed," Bank of America said in a statement to FOX Business. "We extend our deepest sympathies to her family." 

Turner is facing one felony count of murder and one count of first-degree residential burglary. He was arraigned at the Los Angeles County Superior Court Monday. He pleaded not guilty, KNBC reported.

FOX Business reached out to Turner’s attorney, Kellen Davis, for comment on his behalf but did not hear back before publication.  