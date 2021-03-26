Bank of America employee allegedly stole 'intimate' images from customers’ phones

A Texas-based Bank of America employee was fired after being accused of stealing intimate photos and videos from customers' personal phones under the facade that he was setting up their accounts.

According to court documents, Juan Esteban Ramirez is now facing two felony charges of unlawful disclosure of intimate material after abusing his position as a relationship bank manager at a Bank of America in Harris County.

Ramirez "encouraged female victims into letting him assist them with setting up their bank accounts and then using their cell phones for the purpose of obtaining intimate visual material," court documents state. Officials are aware of this occurring on at least two separate occasions last fall.

Last September, one of the victims was trying to obtain a new debit card but needed help accessing her account. The victim allegedly unlocked her phone and handed it to Ramirez for assistance.

Court documents state Ramirez kept the phone in his possession for 10 minutes before handing it back. During that time, Ramirez allegedly texted himself 16 private images from her phone wherein she was “nude or wearing underwear only." He then deleted the messages to cover his tracks, according to the court documents.

However, the victim was later notified by her smartwatch, which showed her that messages had been sent, the court documents state.

That same month, another victim handed Ramirez her unlocked phone so he could assist her with setting up her account. Similarly, Ramirez was accused of being in possession of her phone for "an extended period of time."

Later, the victim received "threatening text messages, nude images of her breasts, and illicit video images of herself" from an unrecognized phone number, according to the court documents.

Ramirez allegedly threatened to send the "nude photographs and videos" to the victim's parents.

A spokesperson for Bank of America confirmed to FOX Business that Ramirez was fired in early October and the bank has been cooperating with law enforcement.