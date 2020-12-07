Baked brie recalled over undeclared almonds

A grocery chain in Oregon is recalling specific baked brie products over undeclared almonds, which could prove life-threatening for those with severe sensitivity or allergy. Market of Choice of Eugene, said its in-house Sour Cherry Baked Brie, sold at its Market Cheese Shops in several locations throughout the state, is impacted by the recall.

The shop locations are in Ashland, Bend, Corvallis, Eugene, Portland and West Linn and the product was sold between Nov. 1, 2020 and Dec. 4, 2020. According to a recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website, no illnesses related to the recall have been reported. The recall was initiated after the presence of almonds was discovered in the product but not listed in the ingredients.

The impacted products are packaged in plastic shrink wrap with a white adhesive store label. They are marked with a UPC code 0 217241 414996 and a sell-by date of up to and including Dec. 12, 2020.

Customers who have purchased the recalled products and have an allergy or sensitivity to almonds are encouraged to discard it. Those with additional questions are directed to call 541-345-0566 Ext. 3127.