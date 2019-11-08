'Baby, It's Cold Outside' lyrics changed to become more 'PC'

Much to the chagrin of some, Christmas songs started filling the airwaves this past week with all too familiar refrains.

But "Baby, It's Cold Outside," a song about one man's persistance to get his female companion to stay a little longer, got a politically correct revamp. This season singers Kelly Clarkson and John Legend changed up the lyrics.

Listen to the new version on John Legend's YouTube channel here:

The revised lyrics focus more on the aspect of making sure the woman is consenting to stay for longer versus the somewhat previously pressuring lyrics in the original version.

Bienvenido USA vice president Anna Paulina Luna spoke to FOX Business' Charles Payne on Friday about the recently released revamp.

"I think it's absolutely ridiculous," Luna said on "Making Money with Charles Payne." "At this rate, we're going to have to start worrying about 'Santa Baby' and maybe Santa Claus himself with him coming down the chimney without asking for permission."

Luna argues the song, in the era it was written, "wasn't meant to be a rape song."

"It wasn't meant to hurt women. That's not what it was about. It was about, you know, a sweet relationship of a man saying 'Hey, I don't want you to go somewhere.'" - Anna Paulina Luna, Bienvenido USA vice president

Luna said if people don't speak up against this sort of thing, they are "part of the problem."

The classic tune from 1949 originally got some flack during the #MeToo movement in 2017, with some radio stations deciding to no longer play it due to its seemingly controversial lyrics.

Here are some examples of the original lyrics people found suspect:

"Say, what's in this drink?"

"I ought to say no, no, no"

"At least I'm gonna say that I tried"

"The answer is 'No' "

Despite the multiple persistences from the female voice, the male's voice constant refrain is "Baby, it's cold outside."

