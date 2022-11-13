Expand / Collapse search
Babe Ruth glove sells for record $1.5 million at auction

Babe Ruth had gifted the glove to former St. Louis Browns infielder Jimmy Austin

A baseball glove that Babe Ruth used nearly a century ago while playing for the New York Yankees sold for a record $1.5 million at an auction on Saturday. 

Ruth gifted the glove, which has light wear and even a "spatter from tobacco juice," to Jimmy Austin, who played for the St. Louis Browns. 

It remained in Austin's family until it was sold at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory auction on Saturday.

Babe Ruth glove

A glove used by Babe Ruth in the 1920s was auctioned off for $1.5 million on Saturday.  (Hunt Auctions / Fox News)

Author Lawrence Ritter was interviewing Austin for his book, "The Glory of Their Times," in 1964 when the former infielder brought out the glove. 

"So I asked the Baby, Babe you got an old worn-out glove for me you could spare? He said by God I have you. He came out with it and I said this is a new one I don't want this," Austin told Ritter in a recording that was published by Hunt Auctions. 

Babe Ruth

NEW YORK - CIRCA 1923. Babe Ruth takes a mighty swing during pre-game batting practice in Yankee Stadium. (Mark Rucker/Transcendental Graphics/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Babe Ruth

Babe Ruth (1895-1948), with usual warm-up bats slung over left shoulder, begins work-out for Army & Navy benefit in Yankee Stadium. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

A shocked Ritter confirmed with Austin on the recording that the glove belonged to Ruth. 

The winner bidder was not identified by Hunt Auctions. 