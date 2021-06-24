Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Cars

Average new car price hits $41K record in May

Prices up 5.43% from May 2020

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 23

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Americans are continuing to pay sky high prices for their new vehicles.

The average transaction price for new cars and trucks hit an all-time May record of $41,263 last month, according to Kelly Blue Book.

That represents a 1.21% increase from April and a 5.43% jump from May 2020.

Subcompact cars led the way with prices up 3.7% as supplies of more popular styles and used cars continue to be scarce due in part to the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage affecting the industry.

High-end cars,. luxury subcompact SUVs and compact cars were also up over 3% while midsize pickups, other sedan and hatchback size classes and electrified vehicles also saw steep increases.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Many manufacturers reported year-over-year gains in average transaction prices. The largest increase came from Mitsubishi, up 12% from this time last year,"  Kelly Blue Book parent Cox Automotive's industry intelligence analyst Kayla Reynolds said.

Ford saw the biggest drop from April, with prices down 2.60%.