Average new car price hits $41K record in May

Americans are continuing to pay sky high prices for their new vehicles.

The average transaction price for new cars and trucks hit an all-time May record of $41,263 last month, according to Kelly Blue Book.

That represents a 1.21% increase from April and a 5.43% jump from May 2020.

Subcompact cars led the way with prices up 3.7% as supplies of more popular styles and used cars continue to be scarce due in part to the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage affecting the industry.

High-end cars,. luxury subcompact SUVs and compact cars were also up over 3% while midsize pickups, other sedan and hatchback size classes and electrified vehicles also saw steep increases.

"Many manufacturers reported year-over-year gains in average transaction prices. The largest increase came from Mitsubishi, up 12% from this time last year," Kelly Blue Book parent Cox Automotive's industry intelligence analyst Kayla Reynolds said.

Ford saw the biggest drop from April, with prices down 2.60%.