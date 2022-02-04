Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Oil

Gas prices hit 7-year high

The national average could surpass $3.428 per gallon Saturday

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for February 4

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hit a seven-year high, according to AAA. 

Currently, the national average is hovering around $3.423 per gallon. In September 2014, the national average was at about $3.4281, AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross told FOX Business. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Meanwhile, the average price per gallon in every state is about $3, although Texas and Oklahoma still have some counties under $3, Gross said. 

The average in California, on the other hand, is $4.663 per gallon, according to AAA figures.

Karim Howard, 27, puts in just enough gas so he can drive to Costco for cheaper gas as drivers select from various fuels priced near of above over $6 dollars at a Shell gas station located at South Fairfax, West Olympic and San Vicente Blvd in Los An (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Gross said the prices are likely to creep even higher "for a while," mainly due to rising tensions overseas pushing crude oil prices higher. 

 GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

"The main culprit is the tension created by Russia's threats toward Ukraine," Gross said. 

Previously AAA noted that any financial sanctions imposed on Russia based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause the country to withhold crude oil from the global market, driving up oil prices. However, Russia would also suffer from doing so, Gross explained. 

A man fuels a car at a gas station in New York, on Oct. 13, 2021. (Xinhua via Getty Images / Getty Images)

On top of geopolitical tensions, the other key factors in keeping prices elevated are the cold weather and the fact that OPEC+ production is still below pre-pandemic levels. 

GAS PRICE RISES TO $3.39 PER GALLON, JUST SHY OF SEVEN-YEAR HIGH

The national average could top $3.428 a gallon on Saturday, Gross said.