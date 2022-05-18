Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Real Estate

Asking rents reach record high in April, some areas see 30% surge in prices

Prices in Portland, Oregon, and South Florida surged 30% while prices in Austin, Texas, surged nearly 50% in April

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 18

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The median monthly nationwide asking rent reached a record high in April, amounting to over $1,900.

However, it's not all bad news. According to a new report from Redfin, rents are starting to grow at a slower pace, a potential sign of relief for renters, especially those seeking to save up for a down payment on a home. 

FIRST-TIME HOMEBUYERS 'GETTING SQUEEZED THE MOST’ BETWEEN INFLATION, HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES: REAL ESTATE EXPERT

The median monthly nationwide asking rent grew 15% in April compared with a year ago, down from the 17% increase in March, according to Redfin. This marked the first slowdown in a year. 

rent

A "for rent" sign posted in front of an apartment building on June 02, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather said in a statement that this may be "a very early sign that the Fed’s tactic of raising interest rates to quell inflation is working." 

In the meantime, "rents are still growing at nearly double the rate of overall inflation," Fairweather added. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Currently, renters in popular migration spots such as Portland, Oregon, and South Florida are getting charged 30% more compared with this time last year, Fairweather said. Austin is getting hit the hardest with rents surging nearly 50% compared with 2021. 

University of California, Berkeley freshmen Sanaa Sodhi, right, and Cheryl Tugade look for apartments in Berkeley, Calif., Tuesday, March 29, 2022.  (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) / AP Images)

In fact, only three out of the 50 most populous metro areas tracked by Redfin saw rent prices fall last month compared with a year earlier. Renters in Milwaukee saw rents decline 8% while renters in Kansas City and Minneapolis saw rents fall 4% and 2%, respectively.  

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE  

The top 10 areas with the fastest rising rents, according to Redfin data: 

  1. Austin, Texas: 46%
  2. Portland, Oregon: 33%
  3. Miami, Florida: 31%
  4. Fort Lauderdale, Florida: 31%
  5. West Palm Beach, Florida:  31%
  6. Seattle, Washington: 31%
  7. New York, New York: 28%
  8. Newark, New Jersey: 28%
  9. Nassau County, New York: 28%
  10. New Brunswick, New Jersey: 28%