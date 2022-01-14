Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis sell Beverly Hills mansion for $10.35M

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis finally sold their Beverly Hills mansion.

The famous couple had previously listed their mansion for sale last year, but it only recently just sold. The couple first bought the house back in 2014.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Kutcher and Kunis sold the mansion for $10.35 million, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The house had recently been put on the market for $11.3 million. It had previously been listed in 2020 for $13.995 million.

The couple bought the house in 2014 for $10.215 million.

The property is a 7,300-square-foot mansion with five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms that sits on a half-acre plot of land. According to the real estate listing on Realtor.com, the sale is still pending.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS CO-OWNER SELLS $8.5M DISNEY WORLD RESORT HOME

The four bedrooms on the second story of the house each have their own walk-in closets. The master suite also features its own bathroom with a freestanding tub, along with bay windows in the main bedroom.

The lower level includes a sauna, wine room, gym and the guest bedroom, which includes its own full bathroom.

Kutcher and Kunis lived in the house for several years after getting married in 2015 before moving to another Beverly Hills home that sits on a six-acre plot of land.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The house is located in Hidden Valley, a gated community that’s home to several other celebrity properties. Adele, Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Kidman also own houses in the community.

In 2021, the average home in Hidden Valley sold for about $6.4 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.