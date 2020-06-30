Expand / Collapse search
Arizona governor sued by gym over coronavirus closure

Mountainside Fitness gyms were ordered to close after being shuttered for 2 months

Arizona shuts down bars, gyms and movie theaters to stop spread of COVID-19

The CEO of an Arizona health club company said he is suing Gov. Doug Ducey over his "arbitrary" decision to re-close gyms as coronavirus cases surge.

"I asked the governor, where's the proof that this decision came from any evidence of what is happening in any health club here in Arizona or across the country," Mountainside Fitness CEO Tom Hatten said at a press conference on Monday.

Hatten planned to keep Mountainside health clubs open on Tuesday despite Ducey's order to close Monday night, he said. He is seeking a stay of the governor's order like some Michigan gym owners are doing.

"If the governor is serious about what is going on, then I say, Governor Ducey, close everything," Hatten said. "Don't choose. Don't make an arbitrary decision on what you think will look good to the media."

Restaurants and big-box retail stores are still allowed to operate, he said.

Mountainside's nearly 20 locations were closed for two months because of the governor's mandate and received no governmental assistance.

"We've taken this situation, this virus extremely seriously and tried to handle and maneuver an employee base of just under 1,500 people and keep them employed," Hatten said. "[This] isn't just about health clubs. It's about business and civil liberties."

Hatten said other fitness companies would join his suit and said he had been in contact with the Goldwater Institute, a right-leaning think tank.

FOX Business' inquiries to Ducey's office, Mountainside and the Goldwater Institute were not immediately returned.

