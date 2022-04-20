AZ brewery had to pay $12K extra to get a product shipped amid supply chain crisis

An Arizona brewery has taken a pricey hit as the global supply chain crisis continues.

PHX Beer Co. brewery director Adam Wojcik shared with "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that a brewing tank he ordered back in May 2021 from China finally arrived — but that he was forced to pay an extra $12,000 to get it.

Wojcik said that after standing by for a spot on a shipping boat that was "never guaranteed," his number was finally called.

Additional roadblocks due to supply chain issues pushed the delivery time to almost a year from the time of order.

But the company warned him about a potential 10% increase in cost, due to shipping bottlenecks in Long Beach, Calif.

The "incredibly time-consuming" order and delivery process normally would have taken eight to 12 weeks.

Wojcik said the brewery had been excited to circumvent the oncoming shipping delays when it first placed the order for the tank — but it was thwarted nonetheless.

Even though President Joe Biden has echoed efforts to mend the global supply chain, Wojcik agreed the issue still is not fixed.

The director admitted that the brewery is "starting to sweat a little" now as an increase in orders have come flowing in from a variety of customers.

"We’ve done a pretty good job of maintaining our inventories and getting beer to our customers," he said.

"Right now is kind of the thick of it, as far as sales go in Arizona."